Although they are long dogged by off-the-field imbroglio‚ Southern Kings coach Deon Davids chose to zero in on their on-field afflictions ahead of their Pro 14 match against Edinburgh in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The Kings‚ who are hoping to snap an eight-match losing streak‚ will have to find improvement in various areas‚ not least one of the game’s most engaging pursuits – the scrum.

Injury and defect has left Davids to lament his team’s lack of grunt in that area.

“We have a problem at prop‚” he said matter-of-factly‚ before laying bare the snowballing effect.

“It impacts our game. If you don’t have a solid scrum it means you concede penalties‚ which means you lose territory or concede points‚ so you are constantly at a disadvantage.