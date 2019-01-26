Chippa snatch a late winner to dump Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup

A last gasp header from defender Frederic Nsabiyumbva handed Chippa United a shock win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

It was a dramatic conclusion to a rock n ‘roll game where action went from one end to the other as the giant Burundian got his head to a corner that Sundowns‘ usually reliable goalkeeper Denis Onyango missed as he came out to try and clear.

It means new coach Clinton Larsen has won a second game since his arrival at the relegation-haunted club, who will enjoy a major boost from this major scalp.

Sundowns made clear where the cup sits as priority with the six changes made to their line-up but will still feel they missed out on a chance to keep up their domestic dominance.

For coach Pitso Mosimane, it is a target behind the Caf Champions League and looking to retain their league crown but, even resting regulars, Sundowns still put out a formidable side.