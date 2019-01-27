Sport

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz handed a four-match suspension for breaching ICC's Anti-Racism Code

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 27 January 2019
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed at the post match interview during day 4 of the 2nd Castle Lager Test match between South Africa and Pakistan at PPC Newlands on January 06, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been handed a four match suspension after he breached the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Racism Code following an incident that occurred during the second ODI against South Africa in Durban on Tuesday.

Sarfaraz was caught by the stump microphone taunting South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and he will will miss the remaining two matches of the ongoing ODI series as well as the first two matches of the T20I series.

Sarfaraz has been with an offence under the Code: “Engaging in any conduct (whether through the use of language‚ gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend‚ insult‚ humiliate‚ intimidate‚ threaten‚ disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a player‚ player support personnel‚ umpire‚ match referee‚ umpire support personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race‚ religion‚ culture‚ colour‚ descent‚ national or ethnic origin.”

He will also have to undergo an education programme to promote the understanding and awareness of issues directly relevant to the offence that he has committed and ICC will work with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to determine when and how this should take place.

The incident was initially reported by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees after he conducted initial investigations and spoke to both players after the match and following a further investigation ICC General Counsel Iain Higgins determined that the player had a case to answer.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: “The ICC has a zero-tolerance policy towards conduct of this nature. Sarfaraz has promptly admitted the offence‚ was regretful of his actions and has issued a public apology‚ so these factors were taken into account when determining an appropriate sanction.”

