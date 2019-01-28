“We made it difficult and the biggest issue‚ is what we saw throughout the game‚ is the finishing. We didn’t get in any powerful shots and this is my biggest concern at the moment‚” he said.

“But‚ OK‚ this is nothing new to me. We were in a game where we had to produce‚ to dominate and to make options. But games like this are never any easy task.”

Chiefs in the last decade have fallen four times in the Nedbank Cup to lower league opponents having never suffered that indignity before 2009.

Tornado‚ while on the back foot for much of the game‚ looked like they might take Chiefs all the way to the lottery of penalties before Abongile Twini’s own goal offered Middendorp and his charges respite.

“You can’t go into these games just thinking you are going to score easily but the result is what counts.”

Middendorp‚ who has now had nine games in charge since his surprise appointment in December‚ said Chiefs penetrated into space better than they had in previous matches.

“Against Zesco‚ we were just passing left and right and back left and right again. This time there was more out of defence from Teenage Hadebe‚ Daniel (Cardoso) and Khotso (Moleko).