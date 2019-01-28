Tornado’s Stormtroopers fail

Proud Tornado coach Tshepo Motsoeneng thinks something had to give at some point as they held on for dear life during their Nedbank Cup 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs after scoring an own goal in extra time at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Sunday. “We had to break at some point as well because you could see that the legs were going,” said Motsoeneng after his charges managed to tame Chiefs for 93 minutes.