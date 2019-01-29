Benni McCarthy is seeking to make his own personal piece of history when his Cape Town City face Kaizer Chiefs in their Absa Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night (kickoff 7.30pm).

McCarthy has met Chiefs as a coach on three previous occasions and lost every one‚ including a 4-1 hammering at Cape Town Stadium in September that is the worst result of his head coaching career.

The City tactician is desperate to put that right though and with his side on a six-game unbeaten run and playing some sparkling football‚ he has reason for optimism.

“Chiefs are a team I have not beaten as a coach yet in three attempts – three losses‚” McCarthy said ruefully.

“It won’t be easy‚ as confident as I am in my own team‚ since the arrival of [Chiefs coach Ernst] Middendorp they have become a bit more organised‚ disciplined and solid‚ and they are a decent unit.”