Tornado: ‘we wuz robbed’

PREMIUM

Tornado chair Siphiwo “Mawawa” Nyobo says they were robbed in broad daylight of what could have been a historical win against Kaizer Chiefs at Sisa Dukashe Stadium at the weekend. Tornado hosted the Soweto giants in a Nedbank Cup last 32 teams clash at the NU2 venue and lost 1-0 after Abongile Twani scored a goal while trying to clear a ball before it reached their goalkeeper Khanya Mini.