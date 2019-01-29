Tornado: ‘we wuz robbed’
Tornado chair Siphiwo “Mawawa” Nyobo says they were robbed in broad daylight of what could have been a historical win against Kaizer Chiefs at Sisa Dukashe Stadium at the weekend. Tornado hosted the Soweto giants in a Nedbank Cup last 32 teams clash at the NU2 venue and lost 1-0 after Abongile Twani scored a goal while trying to clear a ball before it reached their goalkeeper Khanya Mini.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.