Sport

Dominant De Kock seals SA series win

Pakistan lose toss and momentum in must-win final ODI at Newlands

By Telford Vice - 30 January 2019

Batting problems? What batting problems? For a side who have looked hungover at the crease for too much of their one-day series against Pakistan, South Africa earned themselves a drink at Newlands on Wednesday.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Business Day TV: What the inquiry into the PIC has discovered
X