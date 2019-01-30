Sport

Toni Silva's open letter to Pitso Mosimane was lit - now fans weigh in

By Odwa Mjo - 30 January 2019
Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Toni Silva has ruffled feathers with an open letter to coach Pitso Mosimane.
Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Toni Silva has ruffled feathers with an open letter to coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Former Mamelodi Sundowns player Toni Silva took shots at coach Pitso Mosimane in an open letter that had Twitter in a frenzy. 

In the letter, the Al-Ittihad player accused Mosimane of being "arrogant" and "killing dreams and players' careers".  

Silva also accused Mosimane of favouritism for giving second chances to players who did not play well in games and disregarding others who played well. Silva said Mosimane did not allow him to play right winger, which is his preferred position. 

"Fortunately for me, I will always have space in Europe because I am from there‚ but I sympathise with the other South African players ... You are just destroying their careers and they don’t have much options," said Silva. 

The Guinea-Bissau player's open letter got mixed reactions from soccer lovers on social media, with some showing their support and others questioning whether Silva was just bitter.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Business Day TV: What the inquiry into the PIC has discovered
X