Toni Silva's open letter to Pitso Mosimane was lit - now fans weigh in
Former Mamelodi Sundowns player Toni Silva took shots at coach Pitso Mosimane in an open letter that had Twitter in a frenzy.
In the letter, the Al-Ittihad player accused Mosimane of being "arrogant" and "killing dreams and players' careers".
Silva also accused Mosimane of favouritism for giving second chances to players who did not play well in games and disregarding others who played well. Silva said Mosimane did not allow him to play right winger, which is his preferred position.
"Fortunately for me, I will always have space in Europe because I am from there‚ but I sympathise with the other South African players ... You are just destroying their careers and they don’t have much options," said Silva.
The Guinea-Bissau player's open letter got mixed reactions from soccer lovers on social media, with some showing their support and others questioning whether Silva was just bitter.
#TonySilva always bashes teams where his never flourished at, his also written an open letter to @LFC after his career didn't take off with them, his just bitter.— Jivo_Java (@Jivo_Sjava) January 30, 2019
The ONLY truth he spoke was how Pitso ends football careers by having players on the bench throughout their contract
You want to tell me Tony Silva is bitter ?#ToniSilva pic.twitter.com/ZXZmX6Hmnx— Sello Abie Sako III (@kingzee_89) January 30, 2019
Tony Silva spills the beans and sundowns get their first loss of the season... pic.twitter.com/QHc58yfAVD— MonatellyMag (@Sharx515) January 29, 2019
The disgusting thing about this criticism of Toni Silva is the failure by people to acknowledge the indisputable facts he put out. #ToniSilva— KaVuyo (@Nqaaba) January 30, 2019
Toni Silva Waking up this morning.. pic.twitter.com/0mbtxV4vMO— ?'UNCLE DREW..???♂️ (@Sicelo_11) January 30, 2019
We have the new version of Agrizzi in football that is Toni Silva— Ndumiso Jim (@jim_ndumiso) January 30, 2019
A good coach finds (a) solution and gives his players freedom to perform at their comfort, not this style you have to force people to play positions, they don’t know or are good at and then say ‘it didn’t work out’. #ToniSilva— Babalwa Luwalala (@Babalwa70578965) January 30, 2019
We All Know Pitso Mosimane is the Best coach... toni silva must stop fooling himself cos he all knows that too. ? pic.twitter.com/gwxIZNdhkv— Mavester (@GcMavester) January 30, 2019
Toni Silva dropping bomsheĺl , waiting for pitso's responds #AbsaPrem #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/ZSbUFNtyPN— #Gunners (@lechelele25) January 30, 2019
"You buy players because you don't want them to compete against Sundowns".... Shuuuuuu#ToniSilva pic.twitter.com/fjEuL5AphA— Imperfectly Perfect ♊ (@just_laurentz) January 30, 2019
A lot of haters came out of nowhere after Toni Silva's unprecedented "truth". Yall calling Sir Pitso Mosimane all sorts of names for being one of the best coaches in Africa. Just know, it's only going to make Sundowns stronger. Stop the riot haters. pic.twitter.com/R5foVMl4BH— Trichoderma Tswaps (@GomoTotoGao) January 30, 2019