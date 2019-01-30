Upbeat Kings skipper fires warning shot at Cheetahs
Astle believes the Kings’ explosive back division out wide could be the key to victory in what promises to be a hard-fought Guinness PRO14 showdown.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.