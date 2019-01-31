“The last couple of years we have had talented sides but we lacked a bit of experience here and there. This year we have a good blend of experience and youth and it is up to us to stick to our processes and execute our plans very well in matches‚” De Jager said this week as the Bulls prepared for the friendly against the Stormers in Cape Town on Sunday.

“We also have to prepare well because that is an important part of a successful team. Guys like Duane‚ Schalk‚ Handre and Jesse and a few other senior players bring a lot of experience to this team.”

Human agreed with his skipper that Vermeulen and Brits are going to play an important role for the Bulls.

“They must just be themselves and they will help Lood a lot with their experience because they are also leaders in the Springbok setup.

“It is good to have them here and I am looking forward to seeing them against the Stormers this weekend‚ which is where they came from‚” said Human‚ adding that he has a near-full squad for Sunday’s clash.

“All of the players are available except for RG Snyman who was operated on Wednesday‚ and he is out for eight weeks‚ and Jason Jenkins is not available because of a family commitment.