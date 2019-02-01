Nobody’s laughing any more at Benni McCarthy’s chances

While fans of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fret over the title chances of their sides, and Mamelodi Sundowns supporters worry about declining fortunes at Chloorkop, not much has been made of the quiet revolution happening at Cape Town City under the watch of Benni McCarthy.

There were many sceptics when McCarthy was handed his first head coach role at the start of last season, taking over from the successful Eric Tinkler who had jumped ship to SuperSport United after leading City to third in the league and the Telkom Knockout trophy.

Would McCarthy’s fiery personality override his tactical brain? Did he have a philosophy on how the game should be played? Would he put in the hours and hours of preparation that are needed away from the training pitch for matches?

Those were all valid questions that have, at times, all needed to be answered.