Sport

Rowing fever grips East London

SA’s top rowers to steal the limelight at 132nd Buffalo Regatta

PREMIUM
By Ross Roche - 01 February 2019

The best rowing talent from across the country will descend on East London when the popular annual RMB Buffalo Regatta takes centre stage in under two weeks time.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
X