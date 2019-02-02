Never one to be caught short‚ at the ripe old age of 83 Gary Player has two dreams.

Some may dismiss it as the self-righteous ramblings of an octogenarian but the country’s most celebrated golfer wants to see a black South African scale golf’s highest peaks in the way Tiger Woods did. Player also wants crime in this country be addressed more aggressively so that 15 million tourists can visit these shores on an annual basis.

Both he concedes‚ are long shots‚ but there’s hope.

“To have a black champion‚ like a Tiger Woods of South Africa‚ can be done‚” said Player. “This guy would be such an ambassador for South Africa. He’d make so much money he wouldn’t count it.

“It would inspire black people here across Africa and the world. That’s why I’m so desperate to see Tiger play well‚” said Player after stepping off the course at Pezula where the BMW Golf Cup International (BMW GCI) was played this week.