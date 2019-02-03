Resurgent Chippa United players proud of wearing the Chilli Boys' jersey
Chippa United will be in high spirits‚ buoyed by recent success and with the ‘feelgood’ factor back‚ says new coach Clinton Larsen as they face a vital relegation dogfight in Polokwane on Sunday. Chippa go into the game against Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium still second from bottom‚ even though they won over Maritzburg United in Larsen’s first match in charge and then followed it up with a cup shock over champions Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.
