Proteas may lose Gibson
CSA pours cold water on England return rumours
Ottis Gibson could be on his way back to England‚ regardless of whether he guides South Africa to World Cup glory. If he goes‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) and their strange approach to human relations would struggle to avoid being slapped with at least some of the blame. The UK Sunday Times reports that Gibson is “keen to replace Trevor Bayliss” as England coach when the Australian’s contract expires in September.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.