Proteas may lose Gibson

CSA pours cold water on England return rumours

Ottis Gibson could be on his way back to England‚ regardless of whether he guides South Africa to World Cup glory. If he goes‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) and their strange approach to human relations would struggle to avoid being slapped with at least some of the blame. The UK Sunday Times reports that Gibson is “keen to replace Trevor Bayliss” as England coach when the Australian’s contract expires in September.