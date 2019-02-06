Mexican test for SA boxing prospect Azinga Fuzile
Azinga Fuzile‚ considered one of SA’s brightest boxing prospects‚ is to face a stern Mexican test in his next bout‚ trainer Colin Nathan says.
Fuzile‚ unbeaten in 13 paid contests‚ will take on 34-fight veteran Romulo Koasicha in Port Elizabeth on April 7.
At stake is the IBF International junior-lightweight title that is expected to push Fuzile one step closer to a world title shot — as long as he wins.
“This is potentially the toughest opponent he’s fought in his career so far‚” said Nathan. “He [Koasicha] has mixed it with world class opposition.”
The 27-year-old Mexican has been stopped only once in seven defeats‚ and that was in the 10th round by world lightweight supremo Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2015.
The year before he was outpointed by Briton Lee Selby‚ the former IBF featherweight champion who is ranked one spot below Fuzile on the IBF junior-lightweight rankings.
Fuzile‚ 22‚ has said his hardest bout to date was his 2017 points victory over countryman Rofhiwa Maemu‚ whose pressure style of fighting gave the counterpunching southpaw problems.