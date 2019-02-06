New-look Kaizer Chiefs for the derby, says George Maluleka
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka feels the current team is completely different from the one that was blown away in the previous Soweto derby.
It is derby time again as the two giants prepare to battle it out at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
The last time Amakhosi faced their old rivals, they suffered a 2-1 loss in the Telkom Knockout semifinal in November under Giovanni Solinas.
That loss in Durban saw the Glamour Boys set a new benchmark for winless streaks against Bucs which now sits at 11 games in all competition.
The last time they beat Pirates was in December 2014 where they secured a 2-0 win under Stuart Baxter.
"You have seen that we haven't played one formation and we have been able to change things up," Maluleka said.
"Even Pirates do the same [alter formations]. It will be an interesting one. They don't know how we are going to come out. Tactics will play a big part. It's dynamic with different formation and different players, so now there is a lot more to offer."
Their current mentor, Ernst Middendorp, is looking to snap the undefeated run in his second stint at the club.
During his first stint between 2005 and 2007, the German-born tactician was undefeated in the clash with three wins and a draw.
With Chiefs on 27 points - 10 points adrift of leaders Bidvest Wits - Maluleka, 30, says it will be key that the team keep within touching distance.
"The points would keep us there with the [leading] pack. The points difference is not that much and we need to keep in touch.
"A lot can still happen. If we can just collect points, especially at home where we need to be ruthless. To go on all those years without winning silverware is painful. To have that in the back of your mind as players is a lot to take in."
