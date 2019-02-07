With Manchester City back on top, Liverpool face test of nerves

As Manchester City fans left Goodison Park after a 2-0 victory over Everton on Wednesday that sent their team back to the top of the Premier League, they aimed their chants across adjacent Stanley Park to title rivals Liverpool.

The taunt of "Juergen's cracking up" directed at Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was perhaps a reference to the slightly tetchy television interviews the German had given after his team's 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Monday.

It was, of course, banter of the kind football fans love to engage in but the feeling that Liverpool are nervously feeling the pressure of the title race is growing widely.

Liverpool have not won the domestic league title for 29 years, a period that has included a lengthy spell of domination from their bitterest rivals Manchester United.

That run should have ended in 2014 when Brendan Rodgers's team featuring Luis Suarez in attack found themselves five points clear with three games remaining.