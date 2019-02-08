South Africa sealed their place at the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup after reaching the knockout stages of the Caf U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over Burundi at Stade de Maradi in Maradi‚ Niger on Friday.

An early penalty from Luke le Roux sealed the victory for Amajita‚ who had to weather a storm from the Burundians‚ and now face Senegal in the semifinals of the tournament on Wednesday.

Coach Thabo Senong’s side finished second in their Group B behind Nigeria after a win and two draws‚ but perhaps more importantly have sealed their place at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland in May‚ when he will hope to have a number of his first team players available after they were not released for this tournament.

Amajita’s campaign so far has been built on a stout defence with just a single goal conceded in their three pool matches‚ and again they had to soak up enormous pressure from their opponents.

Senong handed starts to Leicester City midfielder Khanya Leshabela and Portugal-based Kobamelo Kodisang‚ while SuperSport United teenager Le Roux was also back in the starting XI.