The ‘Gravel Crusher’ event will be a test
Nedbank running club of East London, whilst fairly new, has been in operation for long enough to know what the running community enjoys and expects.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.