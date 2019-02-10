Tottenham overcome Leicester challenge to stay in Premier League title hunt

Goals from Davinson Sanchez, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min helped Tottenham Hotspur overcome Leicester City 3-1 in an entertaining Premier League match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham went ahead through Sanchez who scored his first goal for the London club by meeting Eriksen's whipped cross with a diving header in the 33rd minute, although Leicester's players complained he was in an offside position.

Leicester missed the chance to equalise on the hour mark when substitute Jamie Vardy's penalty -- his first touch after coming on -- was pushed away by Hugo Lloris after Jan Vertonghen was adjudged to have fouled James Maddison in the box.