Sport

Amakhosi to fall under ‘Magic’ spell

ABC Motsepe club owner banking on outwitting Chiefs in PE cup clash

PREMIUM
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 11 February 2019

Cape Town ABC Motsepe League side owner George Dearnaley is hoping for some “magic” when his team take on Kaizer Chiefs in Port Elizabeth this weekend. The Magic, who are the fairytale story of the Nedbank Cup this season, host the Soweto giants in a last 16 tie at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium on Sunday.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
X