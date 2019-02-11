Amakhosi to fall under ‘Magic’ spell

ABC Motsepe club owner banking on outwitting Chiefs in PE cup clash

PREMIUM

Cape Town ABC Motsepe League side owner George Dearnaley is hoping for some “magic” when his team take on Kaizer Chiefs in Port Elizabeth this weekend. The Magic, who are the fairytale story of the Nedbank Cup this season, host the Soweto giants in a last 16 tie at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium on Sunday.