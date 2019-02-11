Amakhosi to fall under ‘Magic’ spell
ABC Motsepe club owner banking on outwitting Chiefs in PE cup clash
Cape Town ABC Motsepe League side owner George Dearnaley is hoping for some “magic” when his team take on Kaizer Chiefs in Port Elizabeth this weekend. The Magic, who are the fairytale story of the Nedbank Cup this season, host the Soweto giants in a last 16 tie at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium on Sunday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.