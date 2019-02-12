Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has made the shortlist for the ‘Moment of the Year’ award at the Laureus World Sports Awards that take place in Monaco next Monday.

The initial list of 10 nominees was whittled down to three after a fan voting process.

Kolisi captained the Boks in 13 of their 14 Tests in 2018‚ but it was his emotional appointment to lead the team against England‚ at Ellis Park in June‚ that earned the nomination.

Fittingly‚ Kolisi wore the No 6 jersey‚ which former president Nelson Mandela so famously donned when attending the 1995 Rugby World Cup final at the same venue.

It was an inspirational act of nation-building by the former president. Kolisi leading the Boks out of the tunnel at the same stadium 23 years later was an equally inspirational and important moment for rugby and the country.

Kolisi captained the Boks a further 12 times in 2018‚ including when they beat the mighty All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time in nine years.