Proteas to go for the kill

SA look to continue their dominance over Lanka

Proteas will be expected to continue their recent dominance over touring sides when they host ailing Sri Lanka in a two-Test series starting at Kingsmead on Wednesday. Their recent 3-0 sweep of Pakistan was South Africa’s seventh successive home Test series victory, a run that included a triumph over number one ranked India and a 3-0 whitewash of the Sri Lankans on their last tour in the 2016-17 season.