Sport

Chippa are confident ahead of last-16 clash

Place in prestigious Nebank Cup quarter-finals awaits winners

PREMIUM
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 15 February 2019

Chippa United will throw everything at National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in order to progress to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup when the two sides meet on Saturday, says skipper Mark Mayambela.

