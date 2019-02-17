Injuries to Martial and Lingard hit Man United

United sorely missed both players after the break as PSG struck twice in quick succession through Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe to leave Solskjaer's side with a mountain to climb if they are to reach the last eight of the Champions League.

Alexis Sanchez again struggled to make an impact off the bench with Solskjaer insisting it is up to the Chilean to show he is worth the highly lucrative four-and-a-half year contract he signed when joining from Arsenal just over 12 months ago.

Sanchez has scored just five goals in 37 appearances for United, but did find the net for just the second time this season in the last round of the FA Cup in a 3-1 win at Arsenal when he linked well with Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian and Sanchez are expected to start at Stamford Bridge tomorrow, but Solskjaer did not rule out the prospect of instead showing faith in youngsters Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong who have been training with the first team after impressing in United's junior sides.

"We've got still forward options but Angel and Chongy have been training with us all week so there's a big chance they'll be involved," said Solskjaer.

"It's a chance for anyone who plays - Alexis, Romelu, Chongy or Angel. Anthony and Jesse have done really well for us. They're vital in the attacking part for us, of course, with their vital attributes, their pace.

"But then again with Rom and Alexis, they've got different skill sets and will be able to show what they can do." Defeat to PSG in midweek was a reality check for United and Solskjaer's chances of landing the job on a permanent basis after a run of 10 wins and one draw in his first 11 games in charge.

Solskjaer made a short trip home to Norway to visit his family and take stock in the past few days, but is confident his players can recover quickly to inflict more damage on a Chelsea side still reeling from last weekend's 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City.

"It's a different feel of course. I hate losing games, and it seems like the boys hate losing games," he added.