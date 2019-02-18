‘Not fair’ if Caster runs against women - IAAF

Semenya’s lawyers slam athletics body for breach of confidentiality rules

As South African hero Caster Semenya’s controversial court case kicked off on Monday‚ the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) argued that their case against her was to ensure the continuation of women’s sport. In a statement issued on Monday – which has been slammed by Semenya’s lawyers – the IAAF stated that athletes who “have testes and testosterone levels in the male range” must drop their testosterone levels to the female range if they want to compete as elite female a...