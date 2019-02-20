No room for error for the Proteas in the series decider against Sri Lanka

South Africa will have added incentive to get one over Sri Lanka when the sides meet in the second and final Test match at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The Proteas have never lost a home series against a sub-continent side. They have only lost to England and Australia.

The last of those defeats came a decade ago against the Aussies in 2009 when Graeme Smith’s team lost in Johannesburg and Durban before managing a consolation win in Cape Town.

Faf du Plessis’ Class of 2019 are up against it this week.

At 1-0 down in the two-match series there is no room for error and also no other option but to win if they are to retain their home status against Asian teams.

Du Plessis says the team are up for a fight.

“We are very proud of our record here‚” Du Plessis told a media conference on Wednesday.

“We’ve made sure that we’ve made our home our fortress. We’ve played some excellent cricket for the last two years or so.”