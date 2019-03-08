The Buccanners kick off at 9pm – one of absurdities of the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) new scheduling policy of its club competitions – with the opportunity to move onto eight points from five games in Group B – if they win.

Should group leaders‚ and reigning African champions‚ Esperance‚ win at the same time as expected when they host Guinea club Horoya‚ then Pirates will go second in the standings and will need only draw their last game in Conakry next Saturday‚ March 16‚ to advance to the last eight.

Sundowns‚ who also have a 9pm kick off on Saturday‚ will be sure of progress if they beat Stars and could go top of Group A ahead of Wydad Casablanca.

That will set up an intriguing last group game in Casablanca next Saturday‚ March 16‚ where Sundowns would only need a draw to make sure they finish top of the group and thereby secure home advantage in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

But it poses a dilemma for coach Pitso Mosimane‚ who must deal with a league match against Maritzburg United on Tuesday – in between the two Champions League assignments.