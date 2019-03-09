Sport

Just give Hlompho Kekana PSL midfielder of the season‚ says Pitso Mosimane

By Mark Gleeson - 09 March 2019
Hlompho Kekana.
Image: Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is in no doubt who should be crowned as the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) Midfielder of the Season when the award is made at the end of the campaign.

He says 33-year-old Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana is most deserved of an award that has eluded him despite winning three Absa Premiership titles in the last five seasons.

“Kekana shows his maturity – he shows why he is my midfielder of the year‚. I know every time when it is the PSL Awards he doesn’t get it‚” Mosimane said.

“Everybody pops up and gets midfielder of the year and he has been a contester for five years‚ so who has gone five years with him? Nobody!

“He doesn’t win it‚ he’s just nominated‚” the coach lamented.

