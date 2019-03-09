Just give Hlompho Kekana PSL midfielder of the season‚ says Pitso Mosimane
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is in no doubt who should be crowned as the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) Midfielder of the Season when the award is made at the end of the campaign.
He says 33-year-old Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana is most deserved of an award that has eluded him despite winning three Absa Premiership titles in the last five seasons.
“Kekana shows his maturity – he shows why he is my midfielder of the year‚. I know every time when it is the PSL Awards he doesn’t get it‚” Mosimane said.
“Everybody pops up and gets midfielder of the year and he has been a contester for five years‚ so who has gone five years with him? Nobody!
“He doesn’t win it‚ he’s just nominated‚” the coach lamented.
Mosimane insisted Kekana kept showing his credentials above the local game too.
“He is doing it for Bafana‚ big time. I mean really‚ when you see Kekana‚ you ask yourself – who is going to replace him?” the coach queried.
Last season Kekana captained Sundowns to the league title but lost out to Siphesihle Ndlovu for the Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Year crown.
He was also behind teammate Percy Tau for the Player of the Season accolade.
Kekana will have a key role to play – hugely experienced continental campaigner that he is – when Sundowns meet Nigeria’s Lobi Stars in their Caf Champions League Group A game at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff 9pm).
A win can all but guarantee second-placed Downs a quarterfinal place with one game left to play against Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.