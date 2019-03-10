Bulls make light work of Sharks

The Bulls may still be a work in progress, but they're one that's gathering some reasonable steam after seeing off the Sharks 37-14 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

In condemning the Sharks to their second consecutive defeat, the Bulls kept it simple but also showed the necessary flair to unlock the Sharks.

For the visitors, there's worrying signs of last year's inconsistency becoming a habit if it's unchecked.

It won't get easier when the host the Rebels on March 23 but they contributed to what was a watchable derby in front of a appreciative crowd.

The Bulls have a bye but having won three of their opening four games, they'll rest easy before they confront the struggling Chiefs on March 23.

There was far more attacking endeavour and the rugby was far smarter than in previous South African engagements.

With the sides possessing world-class back three pace merchants, tactical kicking had to be precise.

The Bulls were better in this department in the first quarter and as it turned out, for the rest of the game.

Once the Sharks saw of the ball in a portion of the first half, Warrick Gelant and his fleet-footed crew were equal to the task.

While the Jesse Kriel's 20th minute try was a regulation blindside move that caught the Sharks fast asleep, it was a thing of beauty ; flying nearly 70m down the right hand side.

The Bulls backline that was superbly marshalled by Handre Pollard had the synchronisation and the synergy that was desperately missing from the Sharks.

Cornal Hendricks and Rosko Specman were superb; harrying kick-chases very well and getting into the gaps provided for them.