Sport

Firmino and Mane sink Burnley to keep Liverpool in the race

By Reuters - 10 March 2019
Liverpool's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring his second goal during the 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley at Anfield on March 10 2019.
Liverpool's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring his second goal during the 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley at Anfield on March 10 2019.
Image: Premier League/Twitter

Two goals each for Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool to keep in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 4-2 win over lowly Burnley at Anfield on Sunday.

Juergen Klopp's side move to 73 points, one behind City, who beat Watford 3-1 on Saturday. Both teams have eight games remaining.

The visitors took a surprise lead in the sixth minute, with Ashley Westwood scoring direct from a corner although Burnley's James Tarkowski looked to have impeded Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker.

Liverpool drew level when Tarkowski and Clarets keeper Tom Heaton made a mess of a low cross from Mohamed Salah and Firmino was left with the simplest of tap-ins.

Title-chasing Liverpool frustrated in goalless derby draw

Liverpool were left a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton in Sunday's Merseyside derby ...
Sport
1 month ago

Sadio Mane then put Liverpool ahead with a fine, curling finish after a poor clearance from Jeff Hendrick was blocked by Adam Lallana.

Burnley started the second half well but the outcome was put beyond doubt in the 67th minute when Heaton poorly kicked straight to Salah, the Egyptian bursting into the area, and Charlie Taylor's sliding tackle fell kindly to Firmino who made no mistake.

Substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson pulled back a goal in stoppage time for 17th-placed Burnley who remain two points above the relegation zone but then Mane added a fourth to make sure of the three points. 

Mahrez lifts Man City back to Premier League summit

Manchester City struck the latest blow in the Premier League title race as they moved above Liverpool to the top of the table after Riyad Mahrez ...
Sport
1 month ago

Lukaku shines again as Man United rally to beat Southampton

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku continued his rich vein of form by scoring two goals, including a late winner, to give his side a comeback ...
Sport
1 month ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Milk tart rissois
Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
X