Firmino and Mane sink Burnley to keep Liverpool in the race

Two goals each for Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool to keep in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 4-2 win over lowly Burnley at Anfield on Sunday.

Juergen Klopp's side move to 73 points, one behind City, who beat Watford 3-1 on Saturday. Both teams have eight games remaining.

The visitors took a surprise lead in the sixth minute, with Ashley Westwood scoring direct from a corner although Burnley's James Tarkowski looked to have impeded Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker.

Liverpool drew level when Tarkowski and Clarets keeper Tom Heaton made a mess of a low cross from Mohamed Salah and Firmino was left with the simplest of tap-ins.