Quinton de Kock hunts down elusive ton to help SA win ODI series

Just days ago Quinton de Kock lamented not turning sturdy scores into centuries in recent innings, but he remedied the situation emphatically at Kingsmead on Sunday.

De Kock’s 121 was the centrepiece of South Africa’s total of 331/5 in the third one-day international against Sri Lanka.

Rain interrupted the visitors’ reply after 16 overs, when they were 75/2, and their target was revised to a steep 193 off 24.

That meant the Lankans had to score 118 off the last eight overs, and they slumped to 121/5 to make South Africa winners by 71 runs and give them the series 3-0 with two games to play.

Going into the match De Kock had scored at least 50 in six of his last seven innings for South Africa and been dismissed within 20 runs of a hundred in five of them.

“I was quite disappointed,” he told reporters in Centurion on Wednesday after making 94 in the second ODI.

“Lately I have not been converting these 80 and 90s to bigger scores.”

Problem solved, then. Sunday’s effort was De Kock’s 14th century in the format and his first in 18 ODI innings.