Serious contenders for the Varsity Shield

All Blacks play Impi at the BCM Stadium Monday

PREMIUM

Varsity Shield action is back in East London as the Walter Sisulu University All Blacks welcome the University of KwaZulu-Natal Impi (UKZN) to the BCM Stadium for their high stakes encounter at the BCM Stadium on Monday night.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.