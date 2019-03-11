Border schools kick off rugby season

A day of cracking schools rugby action was battled out at Selborne College and the BCM Stadium on Saturday as the Border Schools rugby day officially kicked off the 2019 schools’ rugby season.

Despite terrible weather before the day that left the fields drenched and intermittent showers throughout, teams from across the Border region were still able to get down to business.

Not all of the matches that were meant to be played were able to be played due to the state of the fields.

Originally 19 games were meant to be played on three fields at Selborne, but after almost two days of continuous rain only 13 games were played, seven over two fields at Selborne and six over two fields at the BCM Stadium.

“We were very happy that the majority of the games were able to be played. Teams had been preparing for this day a month ago and we had teams travelling from all over, so we were glad that we were able to play most of the games,” said Border Schools secretary Mongezi Mncono.

“I was really happy with how the day went, if you look at the attendance and the mood on the field it was like the previous years, even with all the rain.

“It was a day of rugby full of action from the first match to the last.”

The action at host school Selborne saw four matches played on the B field and then three on the A field to end off the day.