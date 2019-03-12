Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has warned his players to tread very carefully against Maritzburg United and avoid slipping on banana skin when the two sides meet in an Absa Premiership clash at Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Brazilians‚ who booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League after seeing off Lobi Stars 3-0 on Saturday night‚ travel to bottom of the log United looking to assume ownership of the premiership summit and go three points clear at the top of the pile.

On the flip side of the coin‚ the People’s Team are desperate for the maximum points that would move the struggling side from the foot of the table.

Mosimane said playing against sides that are stranded in the relegation zone is always dangerous.

“Whenever you are playing against a group of players who are fighting for their lives is the most dangerous thing you can face‚” said a cautious Mosimane.

“But at the same time they can make mistakes because of their desperate situation where they will be under pressure to win.