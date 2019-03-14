Top schools in action at rugby feast

Some early skirmishes have taken place, but the Eastern Cape schools programme is set to explode into action at the annual Pam Golding Properties Graeme Rugby Day in Grahamstown on Saturday.

The Graeme organisers have again lined up a feast of entertaining matches for this popular tournament, with the top schools from the region all getting another chance to fine-tune their squads for the forthcoming season.

In addition, rugby enthusiasts can look forward to a taste of Western Cape rugby as SACS are participating in the event for the first time.

The Cape Town school will take on leading Grahamstown outfit St Andrew’s on Somerset field at 1.30pm.

SACS coach Nick Maurer said they were delighted to receive the invitation to a festival of rugby they had heard much about.

“We know we face a big challenge against St Andrew’s, but we are looking to put in a committed performance which will hopefully bond us as a team going forward,” Maurer said.