Qeshile picked for the Proteas

Warriors star chosen for SA T20 side to face Sri Lanka

By Ross Roche - 15 March 2019

Warriors rising star Sinethemba Qeshile is set to be thrown into the deep end when he makes his Proteas debut against Sri Lanka during the coming T20 International (T20I) series starting on Tuesday.

