Relegation-haunted Chippa United earn a crucial point in home draw against Highlands Park

Chippa United were forced to settle for a 1-1 home draw against Highlands Park in their Absa Premiership fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

The point was good enough to lift the Port Elizabeth-based professional side out of the relegation playoff spot.

But Chippa did not show any sense of urgency in the first half and appeared to take a laid back approach to the game.

The Lions of the North took all the spot light and attacked with all they had in search of an opening goal.

The visitors' first attempt at goal came just 10 minutes as an unmarked Sabelo Nyembe fired a sizzling strike at Chippa’s goalkeeper Mbonngeni Mzimela but without success.

After the first half hour the Chilli Boys made some attempts to break into Highlands half but were received by an alert Highlands backline.

It was only in the 36th minute when coach Clinton Larsen’s troops got a shot on target but Andile Mbanyane’s attempt also failed to find the net.