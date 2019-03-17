Sundowns settle for second place after loss to Wydad Casablanca

Mamelodi Sundowns’ pursuit of the African Champions League title has taken a more difficult turn after they lost 1-0 to Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca at a vibrant Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Saturday to finish second in their pool.

Mohammed Nahiri scored the only goal of the game with a superb winner just past the hour-mark, providing a deserved victory for the 2017 champions as they created the greater number of chances and showed more ambition to win the game.

Sundowns needed a draw to finish top of the pool and be among the top seeds for the quarterfinals, but instead face the prospect of meeting one of Al Ahly, TP Mazembe or defending champions Esperance in the next stage, with those matches to be played the weekend of April 5-6 and 12-13.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane dropped Argentine forward Emiliano Tade to the bench, with the pacey duo of Lebohang Maboe and Phakamani Mahlambi leading the line. Denis Onyango made a vital early save, blocking the effort of Ismail El Haddad from point-blank range.