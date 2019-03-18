Bongani Zungu says Bafana Bafana camp 'chilled' as they prepare for Afcon showdown with Libya

South African star midfielder Bongani Zungu on Monday described the Bafana Bafana camp as “chilled” as they began preparations for their crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya on Sunday in Sax‚ Tunisia.

Zungu‚ who is returning to senior national team after a long term knee injury lay-off‚ said coach Stuart Baxter has spoken to the players about the importance of calmness ahead of this vitally important match.

“The coach told us not to be under any pressure and what I like the most about this camp is that everyone is chilled‚” said Amiens SC attacking midfielder from Tunis where they have set up a preparation camp.

As a result of rehabilitation from injury‚ Zungu played 83 minutes for Amiens at the weekend in the reserve league and he admitted that the he did not expect the call-up from Baxter.

“I have been training hard over the past few months despite the difficulties that comes with an injury. Coming to the national team is always nice‚ I felt happy when I got the call-up and everything has been good. I am enjoying and the spirit is nice among the guys.”

“Honestly‚ I didn’t expect the call-up but at the same time I was happy and I am looking forward to the game. It is just another day and another match but we must go out there and win for ourselves and the nation. As players we want to qualify for Afcon in Egypt later in the year and compete with the best on the continent.”

Zungu’s team-mate and fellow midfielder Dean Furman of SuperSport United said the players are determined to give a match winning performance as they are undefeated after five matches in Group E.

“People must remember that we are undefeated in this group and if it remains that way we will qualify. We have to take that as a huge positive for us and also remember that we took Nigeria away from home and put some good performances at home.”

We are focused on being at Afcon later this year‚ the training session since we arrived in Tunisia has been good and we have been joined by boys from Europe‚ those who were in Caf Champions League duties and those from the PSL. We are working on how we will set-up against Libya and it is nice to see faces like Bongani (Zungu) and Keagan (Dolly) who have been out for a while with injuries.”





Source: TMG Digital.