Funeka sneers at his critics

Mdantsane veteran boxer Ali Funeka has accused Xaba Promotions (XP) of using rookie Uyanda Nogogo as a pawn to fight their own battle against him. Funeka made the accusations after he handed Nogogo a systematic beating before forcing him to quit in the sixth round of their junior-middleweight bout at Orient Theatre on Sunday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.