Graeme, Dale share spoils

The Pam Golding Properties Graeme Rugby Day drew to a thunderous conclusion in Makhanda on Saturday when the hosts and Dale College played out to a thrilling 14-14 draw.

It was a fitting end to a day of entertaining schoolboy rugby which drew thousands of spectators to Graeme’s Somerset field.

At this early stage of the season the games were often littered with errors, but there was no doubting the commitment of the players, with Grey High and Framesby arguably producing the best performances of the day.

The youthful Graeme side will be encouraged by their performance against the Dalians, who were on the back foot near the end of the game.

With the scores deadlocked, Graeme had a chance to edge ahead with three minutes left when Lakhanya Sam lined up a penalty five metres in from touch on the 22-metre line.

Agonisingly for the home supporters, the ball hit an upright and bounced back into the field of play where Graeme claimed possession.

However, they then coughed up the ball and Dale were able to clear to the halfway line.

With time up, the home side put in a desperate final effort and surged down the left flank, only to be bundled over the touchline to leave it even.