Title sponsors‚ medical aid company Sizwe Medical Fund and insurance company 3SixtyLife‚ would also be involved in the SA under-20 and under-18 championships which will be staged under the banner of cold-drinks company Twizza.

The senior championships — which Athletics South Africa (ASA) president Aleck Skhosana said were compulsory for all athletes wanting to compete at the world championships in Doha later this year — will be staged in Germiston from April 25-27. The age-group competition is in Paarl on March 26 and 27.

“It’s exciting to have fresh‚ new partners‚” said Michael Meyer‚ managing director of Stillwater Sports‚ which arranged the sponsorships on behalf of ASA.

He said the sponsorships‚ which also include Adidas‚ Rhodes Foods and Vital Health Foods for both championships‚ would ensure athletes are treated professionally.

“I’ll never forget that image of going to Paarl for SA juniors last year‚ sitting under a gazebo there and sand’s blowing.