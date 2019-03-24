Pretorius, Phehlukwayo steer SA to T20 series whitewash against Sri Lanka

SA completed a 3-0 T20 series whitewash over Sri Lanka with a 45 runs D/L method victory at the Wanderers on Sunday where a few questions were answered regarding the make-up of the ICC World Cup squad.

Proteas have two World Cup warm-up matches against Sri Lanka and the West Indies when they arrive in England before they open the tournament with a clash against the hosts at the Oval at the end of May.

JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks and Andile Phehlukwayo are almost certainties for the tournament, but question marks remain regarding Aiden Markram, Chris Morris and long time batting mainstay Hashim Amla.

In their three matches of this T20 series, Duminy scored 76 runs and Hendricks has 139 to his name with Phehlukwayo only four in two innings but he impressed with the ball as he ended this series as the leading wicket taker with seven scalps.