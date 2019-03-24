Sketchy late Beauden Barrett try gives 'Canes narrow win over Stormers

The Hurricanes edged the Stormers 34-28 in a thriller at the Wespac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday thanks to a controversial late try by Beauden Barrett.

The All Black flyhalf appeared to crawl his way over the line for the game’s final and ultimately decisive try that he converted himself.

The result saw the Stormers slump to their 11th consecutive loss in New Zealand and their ninth successive defeat outside of South Africa. But it was a gallant performance tinged with some bad luck for the visitors.

In all though‚ the Hurricanes scored five tries to the Stormers’ three while the home team overturned a 21-15 halftime deficit. The lead swapped five times in the match.

Beauden Barrett contributed 14 points from a try‚ three conversions and a penalty while Stormers wing SP Marais scored 13 points from three penalties and two conversions.