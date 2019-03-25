Percy Tau scores two goals as Bafana Bafana qualify for Afcon

South Africa’s ‘lion’ Percy Tau scored a brilliant brace to book Bafana Bafana’s place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals after a nervous 2-1 victory over Libya at a packed Stade Taïeb Mhiri in neutral Sfax, Tunisia on Sunday.

Bafana needed just a draw to seal their passage but will be delighted with a win in what was a hostile atmosphere with bottles raining onto the pitch in the second half as the Libyan fans sought to unsettle the South Africans.

Tau won the day with his brace, taking his goals tally in a national team jersey to nine, with seven in his last 10 caps, cementing his status as the key attacking weapon in the national team.

South Africa are the last of the 24 teams to qualify for the expanded Cup of Nations, with the finals to be held in Egypt from June 21-July 19, and qualify for the second time in three tournaments after missing out in Gabon in 2017.

Bafana started with an all-Bidvest Wits back three of Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Sifiso Hlanti in front of goalkeeper Darren Keet, and wing-backs in the form of Thami Mkhize and Innocent Maela.