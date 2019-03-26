Geared up for sporting experience

Speaking to the Dispatch before kick-off, Castle Lager brand director Vaughan Croeser said the selected iconic moments woven into the jersey are the 1995 Rugby World Cup; 1996 Afcon; 1998 International Cricket Cup Champions Trophy, 2007 Rugby World Cup, 438 ODI and the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

“This jersey was manufactured with the strong intention to inspire the national teams and simultaneously fuel fan passion by providing them with an item that can be physically worn, thus weaving together a fabric of this nation.”

He said the jersey, aimed at uniting fans from across all sporting codes could be worn when any of the national teams played.

“This is a massive year for football, cricket and rugby and it is rare to have all three senior national teams participate in major international tournaments in a single calendar year.

“There is absolutely nothing else that can bring people together like sports. We are thrilled about this big sporting year, and it’s potential to bring South Africans closer together.

“We are also excited about our jersey and the effect it will have on the teams when the fans are beaming with pride as they represent the country.

“With this jersey, we want to become one nation, drinking one beer, behind ‘Team South Africa’,” said Croeser.

The event was attended by former and current national team players, including injured Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane, Proteas batsman Themba Bavuma, Mark Fish, and South African Football Association (Safa) boss Danny Jordaan.

Khune said: “I like this shirt and design. It is comfortable and will inspire our teams to do well”.

Supporter and former Dale College cricketer Qhama Xhali, who is now based in Johannesburg, said: “It’s a great sport year for our teams, sport really unites us. This is one place where you will find people from all walks of life.”

Die-hard Bafana Bafana fan Masilo Machaka said: “Fans should come together. We are not united and that is why we see empty stadiums. We should all go together to support our team regardless of what sporting code is playing.”

Sports fans can get the supporter’s jersey from May 15 by purchasing the uniquely designed limited edition One Nation One Jersey One Beer pack of Castle Lager 500ml cans, featuring a collector’s series of the six greatest sporting moments.

The 340ml and 750ml bottles will also feature limited edition designs.