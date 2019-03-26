How Bafana Bafana transformed from zeros to nation's pride

In the end, Bafana Bafana needed to avoid defeat in the last game against Libya to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Though it was a difficult campaign, there are a lot of positives to pick up on.

Tiyani wa ka Mabasa reports on the five key points that saw Bafana get over the line to join 23 other countries for the tournament that will be hosted by Egypt in June.

Winning start

Against expectations, Bafana beat Nigeria in their own backyard in Uyo, which set the tone that SA were in it to qualify. There were struggles along the way, notably the goalless draws against Libya at home and Seychelles away, but the good start eased the pressure on the group and when they stumbled, it wasn't a defeat but a draw.

Watertight defence

Bafana kept four clean sheets and conceded just two goals in six outings, which were against a strong Nigeria side in the 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium in November and in the 2-1 win over Libya in Tunisia over the weekend. From the 12 groups, Bafana's goal difference of +9 is the third best, only behind Egypt (+11) and Senegal (+10).

Bafana's 11 goals in six matches is almost two goals per match, which is not a bad return, though six goals came in one match against Seychelles.